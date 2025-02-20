'Historic moment for DU, inspiration for students': VC Singh as Rekha Gupta becomes Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) As BJP MLA Rekha Gupta took charge as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said it was a "historic moment" for her alma mater and a "source of inspiration" for students.

Gupta, a first-time BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, is a former president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and an ex councillor.

"This achievement will serve as an inspiration for all DU students," Singh said as he congratulated the new chief minister for her "remarkable accomplishment".

The DU law graduate began her political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College in 1992. In 1995-96, she was the secretary of the DUSU and was its president in 1996-97.

Earlier in the day, 50-year-old Gupta was administered oath as the ninth chief minister of the national capital by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Ramlila Maidan. Her Council of Ministers were also sworn in.

"Today is a historic day for Delhi University, as a student of Daulat Ram College, Rekha Gupta, has become the chief minister of Delhi.... I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to her on this remarkable accomplishment," the vice chancellor said.

"A student of DU and former DUSU president has become the Delhi's chief minister, this has elevated our prestige," he added.

Gupta has close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is actively engaged with women-related matters. She is also the national vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha and a member of the party's national executive.

Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes. PTI SHB NB