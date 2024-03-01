Historic Ranbireshwar temple to be opened for devotees in Jammu next week

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) The iconic Shri Ranbireshwar temple here would be opened for devotees on Mahashivratri festival next week, trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday.

Singh, grandson of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, announced the reopening of the temple after undertaking a visit to assess the progress of ongoing restoration efforts within the temple premises at Shalimar road in the heart of the city.

The historic temple dedicated to lord Shiva, built by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1983, faced natural damage due to excessive rains and a thunderstorm on October 17 last year.

A lightning bolt struck the temple, causing significant impact to the front outer veranda but resulted in no harm to the temple's sacred artefacts, including the Shivlings and Shaligrams.

Singh expressed profound satisfaction at the commendable pace and quality of the restoration and renovation works being carried out in preparation for Mahashivratri festival on March 8.

Singh assured the devotees of timely access to the revered temple on the festival day, disclosing that it will be fully opened for devotees in the first week of April.

He also reviewed the ongoing renovation works at Rani Samadhi’s complex, comprising Samadhis of the Royal Dogra Maharanis and Ranis.

He directed the officials accompanied to expedite the restoration efforts, ensuring that the cultural heritage of the site is safeguarded for future generations. PTI TAS NB