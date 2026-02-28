Historic Ranji triumph reflects growing confidence among J-K’s youth: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its first-ever Ranji Trophy win, and said it reflected the transformative changes, growing confidence and expanding opportunities among the youth in the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday created history by winning India’s most prestigious red-ball competition by getting the better of eight-time winners Karnataka based on first innings lead in the summit clash at Hubballi in the southern state.

In a post on X, Nabin said, “Heartiest congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for lifting the prestigious Ranji Trophy for the very first time.” “This historic triumph reflects the transformative changes, growing confidence and expanding opportunities among youth in Jammu and Kashmir,” the BJP president said, adding, “A proud moment that symbolises stability, development and a bright future.” It was 67 years ago when J-K made its debut in India's premier domestic competition, which is now 92 years old. In the past, J-K had entered the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons but had failed to progress any further.

The final turned out to be a one-sided game despite the lopsidedness in terms of experience, with Karnataka's playing XI boasting of four Indian Test cricketers in K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, skipper Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna. PTI PK ARI