Historic transformation in economy through GST reforms: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Sept 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said the GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms have ushered in historic changes in the country’s economy, directly benefitting the common people.

He was addressing a programme organised by the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries at the Medical College Auditorium in Raipur.

The GST rate cuts, effective from September 22, are a bold decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reforms have made historic changes in India's economy, he said.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, many such decisions have been taken which were once considered impossible, be it the abrogation of Article 370 or the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill. These reforms have provided strength to the people, he said.

“I am personally visiting people to understand the benefits of GST rate cuts. Recently, when I visited a mart to meet families purchasing daily essentials, homemakers told me that these reforms had reduced their kitchen budget.

“As they shared the reduced prices of each item, their faces lit up with smiles. Farmers have also received major relief. At a tractor showroom, I was informed that tractor prices had come down by Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” Sai said.

Highlighting the role of entrepreneurs, the CM said traders will play a crucial role in building a developed Chhattisgarh.

“The state’s new industrial policy has been widely appreciated by investors. During my recent visits to Japan and Korea, where Investor Connect programmes were held, several Asian investors expressed keen interest in investing in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Large-scale industrial investment will generate significant employment opportunities in the state, he added.

Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agrawal called the GST reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unprecedented.

“This step is empowering the common man. While the reduced prices of essential commodities are benefiting people, the national economy is also becoming stronger. The reforms are receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from citizens,” he said.

During the programme, CM Sai honoured Padma Shri awardees and national players. PTI COR NR