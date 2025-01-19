'Historic victory': PM Modi hails Indian men's, women's teams for Kho Kho World Cup win

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's and men's teams on winning the Kho Kho World Cup title and said that today's a great day for Indian Kho Kho.

The Indian men's team beat Nepal 54-36 in the final to win the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title here on Sunday.

The Indian men's team title came after the women's side was also crowned the champions after defeating Nepal in the final.

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, India's men's and women's teams produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.

This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation, he said.

"May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," the prime minister added.

In another post, Modi hailed the Indian men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title.

"Today's a great day for Indian Kho Kho. Incredibly proud of Indian Men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title," he said.

"Their grit and dedication is commendable. This win will contribute to further popularising Kho Kho among the youth," Modi said. PTI ASK KVK KVK