History is witness those who challenged India's self-respect got befitting reply: Congress

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) History is witness that whenever someone challenged India's self-respect, they got a befitting reply, the Congress said on Friday and asserted that its Jai Hind Yatra, being taken out across the country, was in support of India's brave soldiers.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said once again India had been challenged and its tolerance and patience tested, with terrorists having ruthlessly killed innocent people.

They will have to pay the price for this, Ramesh asserted.

"History is witness... whenever someone has challenged the self-respect and self-esteem of India, we have given them a befitting reply," the Congress leader said in a post in Hindi on X.

"When our soldiers roar with passion to sacrifice every drop of their blood to protect this land, the heart of the enemy shivers. Once again we have been challenged, our tolerance and patience tested. The terrorists have ruthlessly killed our innocent people, they will have to pay the price for this," Ramesh said.

Every single Congress worker stands with the country's army in this difficult time, he added.

"We are taking out a Jai Hind Yatra across the country today in support of our brave soldiers. We are proud of our soldiers. 'Jai Hind ki Sena'," Ramesh said.

The Congress also reiterated its solidarity with the government in whatever decision it takes against Pakistan.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had consistently said "we are with the government of India in thought, word and deed".

"If the Indian government takes any major decision against Pakistan, then our full cooperation and support is with the government. Today, we will reiterate this message through the Jai Hind Yatra," she said during a press conference at the party's 24, Akbar Road, headquarters.

The Indian Army is working day and night to give a befitting reply to the attacks of Pakistan and, in such a situation, "it is our duty to come together to boost the morale of the Indian Army", she said.

The Congress appeals that it is the responsibility of the government to prioritise the safety of people in all villages and cities near the India-Pakistan border, Nayak said.

"We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in Poonch and it is also the government's responsibility to take care of their families and provide prompt treatment to the injured," she said.

"It is hoped that the government will take strong steps in this direction. The Indian Army will take revenge from Pakistan for the blood of innocent Indians," she added.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, India neutralised the Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

On Thursday afternoon, the defence ministry said the Indian Armed Forces had foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the country's northern and western parts.

It said the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

Defence Minister Singh on Thursday said no limit would become an obstacle to protect India's sovereignty and the nation was fully prepared for such responses.

Early on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM