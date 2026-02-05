History Literature Festival to begin from Feb 6 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The fourth edition of the History Literature Festival (HLF), a traveling festival movement that connects historians, scholars, academicians, and citizens, will begin here from Friday.

The three-day event will bring together India's most eminent voices in history, archaeology, and literature for immersive exploration, a press release from the organisers said.

HLF weaves together "intimate baithaks", thought-provoking discussions, musical concerts, and inspiring installations to bring history to life.

This year's edition will feature wide-ranging conversations that cover the history of music, art, science, Telugu cinema, politics, war, business, and archaeology, it further said.

The festival will host an impressive lineup of speakers, including renowned historians and thinkers such as Amar Farooqui, Anirudh Kanisetti, Rana Safvi, Aanchal Malhotra, Raghu Karnad, Chinmay Tumbe, and Eric Chopra, it added. PTI GDK SA