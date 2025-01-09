History of Hindi literature may soon become mandatory in DU’s general elective pool

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Delhi University students opting for general elective (GE) papers may soon find 'history of Hindi literature' as a mandatory option offered by all colleges if a proposal in this regard is approved by the varsity’s Hindi department.

Advertisment

The proposal will be deliberated upon during the Executive Council meeting on January 17.

The Hindi department has recommended that three Hindi literature papers -- Sahitya Lochan (Literary Criticism), History of Hindi Literature Part 1 and History of Hindi Literature Part 2 -- should be included in the GE pool offered by all colleges.

The students from any discipline, including English Honours, Economics or Political Science, will have the option to choose these papers.

Advertisment

By completing the three general elective papers, they would also qualify for a minor degree in Hindi in addition to their major. This means that a student pursuing a major in English Honours will also be able to earn a minor degree in Hindi alongside their primary degree.

The department has argued that this move would help the students develop a deeper understanding of Hindi literature and its essence even if they are not pursuing it as a core subject.

"This proposal aims to familiarize the students with the richness of Hindi literature and ensure they gain a deeper understanding of our cultural heritage," a senior official from the Hindi department told PTI.

Advertisment

The Delhi University (DU) has in the past initiated similar efforts to make studying Hindi mandatory or introduce Hindi tests. This move has drawn criticism, especially from the students hailing from non-Hindi-speaking states.

Many have argued that such policies disregard the country's linguistic diversity and impose unnecessary requirements on the students unfamiliar with the language.

The proposal will be considered as part of the agenda for the meeting on January 17 and a decision is expected to impact the academic structure for the upcoming semester.

Advertisment

If approved, the inclusion of history of Hindi literature in the GE pool could change how the students approach their elective choices, especially those seeking interdisciplinary learning opportunities. PTI SJJ AS AS