History of Kashi can’t be confined to medieval period: Meenakshi Jain at Mangaluru Lit Fest

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 10 (PTI) Renowned historian Meenakshi Jain on Saturday said the history of Kashi cannot be confined to the medieval period, asserting that references to the ancient city are found in the Upanishads and that its past is "etched on the very walls of its temples".

Speaking at an interactive session at the Mangaluru Lit Fest, Jain addressed questions surrounding ongoing debates over temple sites in Kashi and Mathura, saying popular narratives had long ignored historical evidence predating the 12th century AD.

"Kashi’s history is often traced only from the 12th century AD, which is incorrect. The city has existed since the Upanishadic period. Even during British rule, a detailed investigation was conducted when a lawsuit was filed in 1936 claiming the land belonged to the Waqf," she said.

According to Jain, British authorities interviewed 35 residents and compiled a report running into nearly 4,000 pages.

Speaking on Mathura, she said that of the 13.3 acres earmarked for the temple, three acres were allotted to the Idgah Maidan in 1968 by a national political party.

"For decades, it was not possible to write or speak openly about these issues. Before 2010, publishers were reluctant to take up books on Indian history," the Padma Shri awardee claimed, adding that she had "never imagined witnessing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in her lifetime." Speaking on the theme ‘Reconnecting with Our Civilisational Heritage’, Jain attributed the survival of Indian civilisation to the faith and resilience of ordinary people rather than rulers.

She cited inscriptions from Sanchi, noting that most donations for religious structures came from common citizens—carpenters, cart-pullers and women—rather than kings.

"Our textbooks taught us that we were perpetually divided, that Hindus, Jains and Buddhists were in constant conflict. This narrative was shaped by the British policy of divide and rule," she claimed, adding that Indian history must be understood through indigenous perspectives.

The eighth edition of the two-day Mangaluru Lit Fest, organised by the Bharat Foundation, began on January 10 at the TMA Pai International Convention Centre.