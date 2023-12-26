History of Sikh community is glorious due to sacrifices: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the history of the Sikh community is glorious because of its sacrifices.

He was speaking at a programme organized at Mata Sundari Public School here to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas.

"Today is the day of the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sons who, despite the pressure and torture of the Mughals, did not give up and accepted martyrdom at the ages of just six and nine years. They were buried alive in a wall, and the history of the Sikh community remains glorious due to such sacrifices," the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in presenting the glorious history of India to the people, he added.

The BJP government in the state was committed to fulfilling every promise made under 'Modi ki Guarantee', Sai said.

"As soon as our government was formed, we decided to approve houses for 18 lakh eligible families in the state. On Good Governance Day, an amount of more than Rs 3700 crore was disbursed to over 12 lakh farmers," he said.

Sai also felicitated four children -- Amar Jyoti Jahire of Korba district, Chhaya Vishwakarma of Mahasamund district and Janvi Rajput and Bhameshwari Nirmalkar of Dhamtari district -- with gallantry awards.

Jahire saved his friend from drowning during a picnic. Vishwakarma had rescued her sister from the attack of a rabid dog. Rajput had saved her five-year-old brother after he received an electric shock. Nirmalkar saved two girls from drowning in a lake.

The CM announced cash awards of Rs 50,000 for each of them on the occasion. PTI COR KRK