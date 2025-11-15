History of tribal heroes purposely ignored earlier: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) In a swipe at erstwhile Congress-led governments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the role of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle was purposely ignored in the history books.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Dignity Day), Fadnavis said the state government is determined to protect water, land, forests, and culture of the Adivasi community.

"Adivasi heroes who contributed to our freedom struggle were purposely kept away from history so that the common people don't know about them", Fadnavis said after inaugurating the Adivasi Sanskrutik Mahotsav.

He said the BJP government has rolled out several welfare schemes for the tribal community and is allotting forest land 'patta' (ownership rights).

He listed the launch of Adivasi Ashram Shalas and a Rs 60,000 aid for tribal students, who do not get admission in tribal hostels, among other welfare initiatives.

"We launched various schemes for tribal students so that they can study in reputed schools and also for empowering Adivasi women. We are constructing networks of roads in tribal villages and also ensuring the protection of their health through state and Central schemes", the chief minister added.

He hailed the Ashram Shala digitisation and higher education schemes for tribal students, launched by the state tribal development department.

"On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, PM Modi had highlighted the Adivasi community's immense contribution to the freedom struggle. However, our adivasi heroes were purposely kept away from history. The prime minister has asked to identify such heroes across the country and highlight their history by writing books, and build statues and memorials", Fadnavis added.

The state government has brought out the history of tribal icons through the books, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the Central and Maharashtra governments are committed to giving a new direction to the development of water, land, and forests.

He stated that the government is ensuring the progress of tribal communities and hailed the contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda to the freedom struggle and development of tribals. PTI CLS NSK