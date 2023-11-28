History, people decide who is yugpurush and mahapurush: Sanjay Raut on VP Dhankar's remark

Mumbai: A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar described Mahatma Gandhi as the 'mahapurush' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'yugpurush', Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said history and the people decide these aspects.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut said Mahatma Gandhi was revered by the world.

"History, people decide who is a purush, yugpurush and a mahapurush," Raut said.

Dhankhar on Monday said, “Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of British through satyagraha and non-violence. India’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken us to a path where we always wanted to be."

He was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji.

“I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush of last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush of this century,” Dhankhar said.