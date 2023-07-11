History serves as stage for diplomacy as G20 delegates visit Hampi's royal enclosure

Hampi (Karnataka), Jul 11 (PTI) The ruins of the grandiose ancient city of Hampi -- the capital of the Vijayanagar Empire -- with its graceful arches and weathered domes were the apt backdrop for the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting discussing preservation and promotion of cultural heritage, in a remarkable convergence of history and diplomacy.

As the delegates explored the remnants of the majestic city, many are awestruck by the kaleidoscope of colours adorning the palace walls, a fitting symbol of the diverse cultures they seek to protect.

Tourist guide Sriram highlights the significance of this location for the meeting.

"The Royal Enclosure provides a perfect setting for the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting. It encapsulates the essence of cultural heritage, and the faded colours represent the passage of time, reminding us of the importance of preserving our shared history," he said.

Within this historical wonderland, the iconic Lotus Mahal stands tall, its architectural brilliance capturing the attention of the delegates.

Amidst the graceful arches and weathered domes, discussions centre around strategies to safeguard cultural treasures for future generations.

The faded hues of the Lotus Mahal serve as a poignant backdrop for conversations on cultural resilience and the importance of maintaining the vibrancy of heritage sites.

A senior official with the Archaeological Survey of India shared his insights on the significance of the Lotus Mahal.

"The Lotus Mahal is a testament to the fusion of architecture and artistry. The faded colors illustrate the passage of time, prompting discussions on innovative approaches to preserving cultural heritage and reviving the splendor of the past," he said.

Continuing with their exploration, the delegates encountered the majestic Elephant Stables, symbolic of the strength and magnificence of Hampi's history.

Amidst the colossal structures, the delegates shared ideas on fostering cultural exchange, acknowledging the pivotal role heritage sites play in fostering global understanding and appreciation.

Within the serene confines of the Queen's Bath, they engaged in thoughtful deliberations on sustainable heritage management and the power of cultural tourism for economic growth.

The faded walls that once adorned the walls become a backdrop for conversations on the transformative potential of cultural preservation.

One of the delegates from Saudi Arabia said they are very excited about exploring the beauty of Hampi and its rich culture.

"These culturally rich areas prompt us to explore innovative approaches that harness the economic benefits of cultural tourism while safeguarding the authenticity and integrity of these sites," the delegate said.

The convergence of the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting with the Royal Enclosure of Hampi not only provided a platform for international collaboration but also highlights the rich historical significance of this captivating site.

Through vibrant colours, architectural marvels, and discussions on cultural preservation, Hampi stood as a living testament to the need for collective action in safeguarding and promoting cultural heritage.

As the delegates continue their deliberations amidst the grandeur of Hampi's ruins, they forged connections, exchange ideas, and lay the foundation for a global commitment to cultural preservation.

This unique convergence of history and diplomacy showcased the power of cultural heritage in fostering international understanding and collaboration. PTI UZM CK