History-sheeter abducted, brutally thrashed in Jaipur; succumbs to injuries

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly kidnapped in a car and brutally thrashed by unidentified assailants here, resulting in severe injuries to which he succumbed during treatment, police said on Saturday.

The deceased -- identified as Kunjilal Meena, a resident of Mund Fodi village -- was allegedly abducted and taken to a forested area, thrashed severely and abandoned in a critical condition in the car, they said.

Baijupada Station House Officer Jagdish Prasad said police received information on Friday that history-sheeter Kunjilal had been allegedly assaulted, and brought to Lotawada village in a near-dead condition.

The critically injured man was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Police said more than 10 cases of robbery, assault and other crimes were registered against the deceased at Balahedi police station, and he had been declared a history-sheeter.

Following his death, angry family members staged a protest outside the mortuary, refusing to allow the post-mortem until the accused were arrested.

Police said the matter prima facie appeared to be a case of personal enmity. PTI AG ARB ARB