History sheeter accused of chain snatching shot dead by Satara cops in Pune; aide held

Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) An alleged chain snatcher with multiple cases against his name was shot dead by Satara police in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday after he attacked and injured two personnel while resisting arrest, an official said.

The incident took place at 6:30pm in Shikrapur area here, the official added.

Three persons had recently snatched gold chains from two women at knife point, following which a trap was laid after information was received that the suspects were in Shikrapur, Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi said.

"One of the accused, Lakhan Bhosale, attacked the police team with a sharp weapon, injuring two police personnel. In retaliatory action and in self-defence, a member of the team opened fire," Doshi said.

Bhosale, a history-sheeter involved in several chain snatching cases, was hit below the waist, and succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital, he said.

His aide was arrested following the encounter, the SP added. PTI SPK BNM