History-sheeter among three snatchers arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three alleged snatchers, one of them after a brief exchange of fire, in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, an official said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajan alias Bhola (22), Sonu (33), and Karan (20), according to police.

Rajan, a history-sheeter, sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg during the encounter, he said.

"He is the main accused and has a long criminal record with involvement in 46 cases of theft, snatching, robbery, and the Arms Act," DCP (West) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said during a press briefing.

He said that the arrests followed "a series of coordinated raids" to curb street crimes in the district.

"A team was investigating a snatching case, and CCTV analysis helped spot a car used during the offence. The car was found to be in possession of Sonu, who was subsequently apprehended. Police recovered snatched cash amounting to Rs 15,000 from him," the officer said.

During interrogation, Sonu allegedly disclosed Rajan's and Karan's involvement and said they frequently changed meeting spots near Rajmandir and the Nawada metro station to evade detection.

Acting on his inputs, police arrested Karan and recovered a scooter used in the crime, registered in Rajan's name, according to the officer.

"On Sunday, a raiding team laid a trap near Basai Darapur. In the evening, Rajan arrived on a stolen scooter. When signalled to stop, the accused took out a pistol and opened fire at the police party,” Darade said.

Despite repeated warnings to surrender, he fired again, aiming at the team, which then returned fire in self-defence, injuring the accused in his right leg, he added.

Rajan was immediately shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital for medical treatment, police said.

A pistol with two live cartridges, one car, two scooters (including a stolen one), and Rs 15,000 in stolen cash were recovered from the accused, they said.

The DCP said with the arrest, five snatching cases have been solved.

Sonu is known to act as a receiver of stolen property, while Karan is a close associate of Rajan and was involved in logistics during snatching operations, he said. PTI BM PRK PRK