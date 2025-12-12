History-sheeter among two criminals killed in gangwar in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Two criminals, including an alleged history-sheeter, were killed in a gangwar in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Khiror village of Nawalgarh's Gothra police station area.

Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Brijesh Upadhyay said history-sheeter Krishnakant alias Ravikant alias Golu Swami and Sunil Sunda were killed in the gangwar.

"Initial investigation indicates the incident is the fallout of a rivalry between two criminal groups. We are verifying the sequence of events and identifying all those involved," he said.

SP Upadhyay said Krishnakant Swami died on the spot, while Sunda succumbed to his injuries later.

A police team has been deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up. CCTV footage and statements are being recorded to trace the accused, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, the police added.