History-sheeter among two men found dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Bullet-riddled bodies of two men, including a history-sheeter, were recovered from a forest area here, police said on Saturday.

The bodies were found lying near a tube well in Khaila village in this district's Chandinagar area late Friday, Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijay Vargiya said.

The deceased, identified as Kavinder alias Bittu (45) and Kuldeep alias Gullu (32), were brothers-in-law.

Kavinder hailed from Mansoorpur village of Chandinagar, while Kuldeep was from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district, the police said.

According to Chandinagar Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar, Kuldeep had on Friday come to visit Kavinder, who was a history-sheeter of the area.

The family members of Kavinder alleged that some people called the duo outside and took them away, the SHO said.

They claimed that the same people were involved in the double murderbut denied any enmity angle in the incident, he added.

A case was registered on Saturday based on the family's complaint, the SP said.

A suspect who had a dispute with Kavinder was detained and is being interrogated, he added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.