History-sheeter arrested after encounter with police in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A criminal wanted in 16 cases across several districts of Uttar Pradesh was arrested here on Tuesday after an encounter with police while he was trying to flee to Nepal, officials said.

The accused, identified as Arjun Singh (32), a resident of Ballia district, sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to the district hospital under police custody, the officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Shankar Tiwari told reporters that the Ramgaon police station received a tip-off on Monday night about a hardened criminal trying to escape to Nepal via Bahraich with a stolen motorcycle and an illegal firearm.

Following the information, a joint team of Ramgaon police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit launched a checking drive near the Chilhariya bridge in the Ramgaon police station area.

Early Tuesday morning, when police tried to stop the accused, who was on a motorcycle, he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police team upon being surrounded, the officer said.

Police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused was shot in the left leg and apprehended, Tiwari said.

An illegal pistol, five cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh is wanted in 16 criminal cases registered in Lucknow, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur and Shravasti districts.

A fresh case has been registered against him at Ramgaon police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further legal proceedings are underway, the ASP said.