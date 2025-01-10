History sheeter arrested in Mangaluru gun firing case

Mangaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Police have arrested 35-year-old history sheeter Badruddin, also known as Addu, in connection with a gunfire incident that left a religious leader injured at a mosque in the city.

The Mangaluru Rural Police made the arrest on January 9. The incident took place on January 6 at a shop in the Second Bazaar area of Vamanjoor, where a bullet was fired, injuring Safwan, a religious leader from the Edurupadavu Mosque.

Initially, it was reported that the firing occurred accidentally while Safwan was inspecting the firearm. However, further police investigation revealed a different version of events.

While briefing the media, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said during the investigation it came to light that the bullet was fired from Badruddin's weapon.

"However, while questioning, there was an attempt to mislead the probe by claiming that the gun belonged to one Bhaskar Bajpe. Additionally, Safwan's statement was inconsistent, raising suspicions about his attempt to shield the accused," added Agarwal.

Further enquiries revealed that the firearm was obtained illegally, said the commissioner.

A man named Imran had allegedly purchased the weapon from an individual in Kerala and handed it over to Badruddin a day before the incident.

Authorities are now investigating why Safwan misled the police and are also gathering statements from eyewitnesses present at the scene. The Commissioner said the case will be thoroughly probed. PTI CORR JR ADB