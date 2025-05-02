History-sheeter attacked and killed in Nashik; one held

Nashik, May 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly attacked and killed by an externed criminal following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Nashik Road suburb of the city late on Thursday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Hitesh Subhash Doiphode and his friend went to the house of Nilesh Pekhale, another history-sheeter, to demand money they had earned in the illegal liquor business.

An argument ensued, and Pekhale and his two accomplices allegedly attacked Doiphode and his friend with iron rods and sharp weapons, the official said.

Doiphode sustained a head injury and collapsed, and the accused took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The deceased's friend sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The official said Pekhale turned himself in before officials at the Nashik Road police station, and a case of murder was registered against him. PTI COR ARU