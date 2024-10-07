History-sheeter attacked, killed by mob in Chhattisgarh; 26 detained

Durg, Oct 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old history-sheeter was killed by a mob who attacked him with sticks and sharp weapons in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Monday.

The police have taken 26 people into custody in connection with the incident that occurred in the Sheetla Para locality under the Old Bhilai police station area on Sunday night, an official said.

The deceased, Aashik Vishwakarma, was a history-sheeter with more than 20 offences registered against him at Old Bhilai police station, station house officer Mahesh Dhruv said.

A probe has revealed that residents of Sheetla Para called Vishwakarma to settle some old disputes, and they served him liquor. Then around 25 to 30 persons, including women, attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, he said.

The official said the police were subsequently alerted, and a team shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Based on preliminary findings, 26 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation, and a case has been registered.