History-sheeter attacked, killed in Nashik; six detained

Nashik, Sep 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old history-sheeter was attacked and killed by a gang over a dispute in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Monday.

The police have detained six suspects in connection with the attack that occurred in Pathardi village on Sunday night, an official said.

A group of four to five persons attacked Nandesh Vijay Salwe with sharp weapons around 10 pm. A police team rushed to the spot, and the injured man was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

As per preliminary reports, a previous feud may have led to the attack, the official said, adding that a case of murder was registered at Indiranagar police station. PTI COR ARU