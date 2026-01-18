History-sheeter attacks cops with knife in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy; nabbed

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Two policemen were injured in a knife attack by a history-sheeter in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, sources said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a team of the Delhi Police went to nab Ravi, a man with a history of crime, following specific inputs.

"Ravi launched a knife attack on Constable Neeraj and Head Constable Kuldeep, causing serious injuries," the source said.

The person said that despite being wounded, the two put up a brave resistance and overpowered the attacker after a brief but violent scuffle, the source said.

A knife and a country-made pistol were recovered from his possession during a search.

Both policemen were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. PTI BM VN VN