History-sheeter attacks police team trying to arrest him in molestation case

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old man with a criminal past attacked a team of Mumbai police when it went to arrest him in a molestation case, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, a group of cops from Borivali police station went to Ratnabai Chawl on Tuesday to nab Mahesh Mohan Shetty, alias Kolu, who was booked for alleged molestation last year. However, Shetty turned aggressive and kicked constable Swapnil Sharad Pawar and attacked him with a stone, creating commotion in the area, the official said.

The police team overpowered Shetty and brought him to the Borivali police station, he said.

A case was then registered against Shetty under Indian Penal Code sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his duty), and the Mumbai Police Act.

Shetty faces several serious cases, including kidnapping and rape, and he was earlier externed from the limits of the Mumbai police’s zone-11, which includes areas like Goregaon, Borivali and Kandivali, the official said. PTI ZA PTI ZA NR