History-sheeter bludgeoned to death in Nagpur, three held

Nagpur, Oct 26 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district have arrested three persons for bludgeoning to death a 28-year-old history-sheeter, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Rajnikant Dharmadas Patil was killed on Tuesday with a stone at Chikhali village allegedly by Mangesh Shravan Bhusari (33), Tejas Rupendra Patil (19) and Gautam Kewal Patil (28), the official said.

As per the police, Rajnikant was arrested in March for trying to kill Mangesh. After his release in June, Rajnikant and his accomplices allegedly repeatedly threatened Mangesh at his chicken shop in Wadoda village.

Mangesh then roped in Tejas and Gautam to kill Rajnikant, the official said, adding that the police arrested the trio on Wednesday. PTI COR NR