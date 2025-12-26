History-sheeter booked for duping model of Rs 35 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against a history-sheeter for allegedly duping a model of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing her legal assistance and luring her into investing in a business venture, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Bangur Nagar police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against Nevada Putman, who has multiple cases, including assault, to his name, the official said.

He said that the complainant, a 37-year-old model, lived in the same neighbourhood as the accused and his wife, Andreena.

In 2023, the complainant allegedly attempted suicide after her boyfriend, who had promised to marry her, ended the relationship, and the accused's wife saved her.

After confiding in Andreena, the complainant approached the accused for help and was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh to register an FIR against her boyfriend, which she did. He then asked her to shell out another Rs 7 lakh to pay the police, the official said.

Later, Putman asked the model to invest Rs 20 lakh in a shoe venture, and she ended up paying Rs 18 lakh, but didn't get any returns, he said.

When the accused showed no sign of repaying her, kept giving excuses and threatened her, the complainant approached the police. PTI ZA ARU