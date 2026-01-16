History-sheeter booked for trying to strangle woman, threatening to kill her family in Thane

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked a history-sheeter for allegedly attempting to strangle a 36-year-old woman and threatening to kill her family, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Akshay Kurtadkar, had previously been externed from the area due to his criminal record.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Badlapur area. According to the complainant, who is a housewife, Kurtadkar asked her to meet him on January 13, threatening her that he knew her son’s school schedule.

When she arrived at the location, Kurtadkar allegedly tried to force her into an autorickshaw and threatened to make her private videos viral. When she resisted, he allegedly attempted to strangle her and threatened to kill her minor son and vandalise her brother’s shop.

Police said a case has been registered against Kurtadkar for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Maharashtra Police Act has also been invoked against him for violating the externment orders, the official added. PTI COR NR