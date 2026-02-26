History-sheeter detained under MPDA in Latur, jailed for one year

Latur, Feb 26 (PTI) A history-sheeter was detained under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for a period of one year in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

Amol Jyotiram Gambhire (26), a resident of Sikandarpur in Latur tehsil, has 15 cases registered against his name across police stations, including for attempt to murder, assault and theft, the official said.

"Considering his repeated involvement in crime and the fear created among local residents, police initiated preventive proceedings. Acting on a proposal submitted by Latur Rural Police, the District Magistrate approved his detention order on February 20. Following the order, Gambhire was sent to the central jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Feb 25 for one year," the official said. PTI COR BNM