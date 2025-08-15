History-sheeter found dead along highway in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) The body of an alleged 'history-sheeter' was recovered on Friday from the roadside near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra identified the deceased as Ankit (31), a resident of Meenakshipuram in the Gangnagar police station area. He said Ankit was listed as a history-sheeter at Gangnagar police station and had around 10 criminal cases registered against him.

No bullet wounds or other serious injury marks were found on the body, though his thigh bone was fractured, Mishra said, adding that the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report.

The motive behind the killing and the identity of the attackers are yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, he added.