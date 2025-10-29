History-sheeter, friend fired upon by unidentified men in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A man, who is a history-sheeter, and his friend were fired upon by unidentified men in an SUV car in Delhi's Najafagarh area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Rohit Lamba, is a history-sheeter and is involved in at least a dozen criminal cases, they said.

Lamba made a PCR call on Tuesday saying that around 30 rounds were fired by unidentified men travelling in an SUV car in Najafgarh area, a senior police officer said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Soon after the information was received, the police rushed to the spot. A search operation was launched, during which the police recovered four empty cartridges from the area.

A case under section 109 (Attempt to murder) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the caller who reported the firing is a self-proclaimed gangster with multiple criminal cases registered against him in the past. He told the police that he feared for his life and suspected an attempt to kill him.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI SSJ SSJ KSS KSS