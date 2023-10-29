History-sheeter gets one-year jail term under MPDA provisions

Latur, Oct 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old man from Latur has been handed a one-year jail term under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), a police official said on Sunday.

He is accused of crimes including molestation, snatching mobile phones, attempt to murder, extortion, damage to property, and armed robbery, the official said.

“The order to jail him under MPDA was given by district collector VarshaThakur-Ghuge. This is the fourth such action under MPDA in Latur district," according to the official.

A campaign is being carried out by the district superintendent of police to crack down on anti-social elements, he said. PTI COR NSK