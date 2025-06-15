History-sheeter gunned down by Pune cops in Solapur

Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) A 23-year-old man accused in cases of murder and extortion was killed in an encounter with police near Maharashtra's Solapur district early on Sunday, officials said.

Shahrukh alias Atti Rahim was an active member of a criminal gang, a senior official said.

"We received information that Shahrukh was hiding in Lamboti village in Solapur district. A team from the Crime Branch rushed there. When the team visited the house where he was hiding, Shahrukh started firing from his weapon towards our team," Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Pune Police (Crime), said at a press briefing.

"He fired at our personnel Kamble, leaving him injured. As per initial information, the accused had fired two rounds and was preparing to fire again," Deshmukh added.

Shahrukh was seriously injured in retaliatory firing by the police and died during treatment after being rushed to a government hospital there, the official added.

The accused was hiding with his relatives, the additional CP said, adding the deceased and his wife have been booked for allegedly firing at police.

Two pistols, two knives and nine live cartridges were seized from the accused, another police official said.

The official said the deceased had 15 serious offences against his name at various police stations, including that of murder and extortion. PTI COR GK BNM