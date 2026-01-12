History-sheeter hacked to death at govt hospital in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The man, identified as Adhi, a resident of Kolathur, was waiting near the maternity ward when he was attacked by a group of men with weapons. Adhi suffered fatal injuries and collapsed on the spot, they said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narendra Nair, said nine teams are investigating the case, with two persons already taken into custody based on preliminary CCTV footage.

Police said the rivals of Adhi, who had several cases pending against him, including a murder, got a tip-off about his presence in the hospital.

Adhi had come to visit his classmate whose premature baby died on January 10.

He had arrived with a group, including two women and was consuming alcohol in the shed opposite the labour ward, when he was attacked, ACP Nair told reporters at the hospital.

The ACP noted that only one or two witnesses have come forward so far, but they are cooperating.

"Three or four more may have been involved. We have two confirmed persons in custody from initial probe; more clarity is expected later," he added, without identifying the arrested men.

Police have secured hospital CCTV footage, which aided with preliminary arrests.

Nair said the weapon used is yet to be recovered, but teams expect leads within 10-12 hours. The suspects hail from the Avadi-Rajamangalam area under Asalai police limits.

Pointing to the victim's background, Nair said he was released on January 8 and had a prior murder case. PTI JR JR KH