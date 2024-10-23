History-sheeter held after encounter in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) A criminal booked in over two dozen cases was arrested in near Bhitauli crossing here after an encounter on Tuesday night, a police official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Dubey said a police team noticed two suspicious people moving on a two-wheeler in Jankipuram police station area. When they tried to stop them, the two men opened fire at the team.

In retaliatory firing Kamlesh Tiwari, against whom over two dozen cases are registered, sustained injuries on his left leg, he said.

The other person managed to escape, Dubey said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

A country-made pistol, ammunition and the two-wheeler recovered from Tiwari's possession have been seized, he said. PTI NAV NB NB