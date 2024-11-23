History sheeter held, attack plan thwarted

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Nov 23 (PTI) Dawood, 43, a habitual offender who has been booked in several cases of serious crimes, by Ullal Police Station has been arrested by the Mangaluru Crime Control Bureau (CCB), police said.

His plan to attack members of rival gangs has also been thwarted, they said.

Dawood, son of Bavakka alias Abubakar and a resident of Dharma Nagar, Ullal, was nabbed on Friday, near Talapady-Devipura Road while allegedly plotting an attack on rival gang members, according to Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Narendra attempted to arrest Dawood. During the operation, he resisted violently, attacking officers with a machete and injuring Narendra and others. Despite this, the team subdued and transferred him to Ullal Police Station.

Dawood now faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including Sections 352, 109(1), 121(1), 121(2), 115(2), 132, 3(5), and 351(1) based on a complaint filed by Narendra.

The commissioner revealed that Dawood has been implicated in numerous heinous crimes, including murder, and has a criminal record spanning Ullal, Mangaluru South, and Bajpe police station limits, with at least 10 cases filed against him in Ullal alone. PTI CORR JR ADB