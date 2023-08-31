History-sheeter held for attempting to break into house of magistrate in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly trying to break into the house of a judge couple in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The break-in attempt, involving damage to the safety door, took place on August 11 when Aishwarya Jadhav (36), a judge in the railway court here, and her husband Sagar Jadhav, a magistrate in Kamptee, were out of town, the Ambazari police station official said.

"A case was filed in August 16 when the couple returned home. A probe zeroed in on Aniket Raut (26), who has cases of vehicle theft and burglary against his name. He has said he had an accomplice in the act and efforts are on to nab him," the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM