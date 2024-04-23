History-sheeter held for bid to kill woman in Thane

Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly trying to kill a woman after a robbery attempt in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused barged into the woman's house at Baneli village in Titwala area at around 1 pm on Monday when she was alone and attempted to rob her of her belongings, the official from police control room said.

When she resisted, the man allegedly stabbed her several times with a knife, he said.

The woman raised an alarm following which her neighbours rushed to her house, caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police, the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

The accused already has several cases of robbery registered against him at various police stations in the district, the police said. PTI COR GK