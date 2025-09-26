History-sheeter held for chain snatching in Thane district

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a history-sheeter involved in chain-snatching incidents and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 5 lakh from him, an official said on Friday.

The police zeroed in on the accused while probing into an incident in which a school teacher was robbed of her gold ornaments while on her way to work in Mumbra in the early hours of September 18, senior inspector Anil Shinde said.

The police identified the accused, Imran Aleem Khan alias "Toda", (34) based on CCTV footage from the area, he said.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, and another chain-snatching case he was involved in was also detected, the official said.

The police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from the accused, he added. PTI COR ARU