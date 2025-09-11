History-sheeter held for possessing revolver, two live rounds in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 25-year-old history-sheeter for illegally possessing a revolver and two live rounds in Bandra area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Hasan Abdul Kuddus Sheikh, was nabbed after the crime branch laid a trap near the Navpada Kabrastan following a tip-off. He was booked under the Arms Act, he said.

Sheikh was found carrying the weapon, the crime branch official said.

Sheikh has multiple cases registered against him for offences including robbery and dacoity, he added.

From where he sourced the revolver is being found out, he said. PTI ZA NP