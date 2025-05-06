History-sheeter held for rape, murder of 60-year-old woman

Nagpur, May 6 (PTI) A history-sheeter was nabbed for allegedly raping and murdering a 60-year-old woman near the iconic Zero Mile in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Some labourers on Tuesday morning spotted the body of a woman lying under the iconic Zero Mile pillar, a landmark that represents the geographical centre of India.

The area around the monument is currently covered with tin sheets due to ongoing beautification work.

According to police, the accused, identified as Prabhakar Rangari (50), a criminal with multiple cases of theft, committed the crime under the influence of alcohol following a quarrel with the woman, a beggar.

Police registered a murder case and took Rangari into custody. PTI COR NSK