History-sheeter held for stabbing teen over monetary dispute in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for stabbing a teenager multiple times in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area following a dispute over dividing the money collected during a 'barat' (wedding procession), an official said on Thursday.

Karan Singh, a resident of Sector-16 in Rohini, allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old boy multiple times, injuring him on the head, stomach and back, he added.

The accused has been previously involved in 10 criminal cases, with warrants issued for his arrest in two of them, police said.

"A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received around 9 pm on November 25. The victim and the accused, who were known to each other, had reportedly picked up money during a 'barat' and had quarrelled over its distribution a few days earlier," the senior officer said.

On the basis of the victim’s statement, a case under attempt to murder charges was registered on November 26.

The accused allegedly fled from the after the incident. Police said sources were deployed to gather local intelligence, CCTV footage was analysed and technical surveillance was mounted.

Based on inputs, the accused Karan Singh was traced near the Samaypur Badli metro station and was apprehended within 24 hours of filing of the FIR.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to carrying a knife with the intention of taking revenge on the victim. The two had known each other since childhood, and despite their quarrel being settled by friends, Karan reportedly continued to harbour resentment, police said.

Karan, who works as an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly fell into bad company during his teenage years and began committing thefts, police said.

He has been previously involved in theft and snatching cases, besides a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said, adding, further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ ARB ARB