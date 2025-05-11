History-sheeter held for thefts at Delhi wedding venues, accomplice absconding

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 51-year-old man allegedly involved in a series of thefts at wedding functions in outer north Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Mukesh alias Pappu, a resident of Karampura and a history sheeter, was arrested following two thefts reported at separate wedding venues in Paschim Vihar, he said.

"An e-FIR was lodged on April 19 regarding the theft of gold jewellery and cash during a wedding at Lavanya Banquet Hall. A second complaint was received on May 1 after Rs 80,000 was stolen from a guest's bag at Foriya Banquet Hall," a senior police officer said.

Police teams scanned hours of CCTV footage from the venues and noticed a suspicious man present at both locations. The suspect was later seen feeling in a Maruti Swift car, part of whose registration number was captured on camera, he said.

Technical surveillance led police to Nihal Vihar, where the car was traced. A raid was conducted in the area, leading to the arrest of Mukesh, who confessed to committing both thefts along with his associate, Jitendar alias Jitu, the officer said.

Mukesh revealed that a portion of the stolen money was spent on car repairs and household expenses. Efforts are on to arrest his accomplice, he added.

Mukesh has a criminal record with 11 previous cases and is listed as a "bad character" at Karampura police station, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.