History sheeter held in Mumbai, handed over to Kharghar cops

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in 11 cases of house breaking thefts and other offences in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Road and Palghar has been arrested, a police official said on Thursday.

The official identified him as Shiva Armogam Shetty, a resident of Kanjurmarg.

"Recently Shetty was released on bail in January in a criminal case registered at Kanjurmarg police station. The stringent MCOCA was also invoked in the case. After being released on bail, he carried out HBTs and thefts. He has been handed over to Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai for further action," the official added. PTI DC BNM