History-sheeter held, sent to jail as part of preventive action before LS polls

Latur, Apr 2 (PTI) Police have arrested a 28-year-old history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Latur district as part of their action against persons with criminal background ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohsin Habib Shaikh alias Baba Pathan, a resident of Ausa in the district, was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) and sent to the jail at Harsul in neighbouring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

Shaikh was named as an accused in 11 different cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, armed robbery, molestation and possession of sharp weapons, the official said.

The action against him was taken as per the orders issued by Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

"The order to jail him under the MPDA was approved by district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. This is the seventh such action under the MPDA in the district," the official said.

Lok Sabha elections for 48 seats in Maharashtra are set to be held in five phases starting April 19. PTI COR NP