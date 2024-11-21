History-sheeter held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.23 cr, two pistols in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (PTI) A history-sheeter was held on Thursday allegedly with 1.23 kilogram mephedrone worth Rs 1.23 crore and two country-made pistols worth Rs 50,000 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, a senior police official said.

Advertisment

Zishan Majid Memon (30) was held from his residence in Shah-E-Alam area, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal said.

He had come out on bail in at least eight cases related to drugs and illegal arms and was absconding for the past one year in connection with a rash driving incident and one involving sale of drugs, Singhal told reporters.

"Based on a specific tip off, a team raided Memon's residence and nabbed him from the spot. We recovered 1.23 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1.23 crore, two country-made pistols and 48 live cartridges from his house. We also recovered Rs 18.45 lakh in cash, which he had made by selling drugs and arms in the recent past," said Singhal.

Advertisment

Memon, an addict, used to get arms and drugs from his associates in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

It was also learnt that he planned to hatch a plan to disturb peace in the city, the official added. PTI PJT BNM