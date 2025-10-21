History-sheeter held with narcotics worth Rs 15.83 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 33-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin and ganja worth Rs 15.83 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized narcotics from Kalamboli Steel Market and apprehended the accused, Rajan Bala Rathod, a repeat offender, senior inspector Sandeep Nigade said Rathod was allegedly found with 1.8 kg of ganja and 30 gm of heroin, collectively worth Rs 15.83 lakh, he said.

The accused is a repeat offender with a string of criminal cases already registered against him across various police stations in Maharashtra, particularly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said. PTI COR ARU