History-sheeter, his accomplices hold tribal man captive, thrash him over land dispute

Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) A 41-year-old tribal man was allegedly abducted and held captive at a bungalow in Thane district of Maharashtra by a history-sheeter and his accomplices, who also threatened and assaulted him over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official of Padgha police station, where Santosh Deoo Babar, from Udidpada village in Bhiwandi taluka, lodged the complaint, said.

The prime accused in the case, Yasin Shahnawaz Chikhlekar, is a notorious criminal, who had been externed from several districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Mumbai city and suburban, and Nashik, for two years from January 2014, he said.

He was booked along with his five accomplices under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (abduction), 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

Chikhlekar abducted the victim from a brick kiln in Tulsi around 11 pm on Thursday. He was then taken to Chikhlekar's office nearby, where he was threatened and subjected to physical and verbal abuse.

As per the complaint, the victim was later held captive at a bungalow overnight and forced to consume liquor and assaulted with bottles.

After being released, Babar sought the assistance of an NGO, which helped him in filing the complaint.

According to police, the accused faces several criminal cases, including attempt to murder. PTI COR NP