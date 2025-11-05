History-sheeter involved in over 100 theft cases held in Pune

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old history sheeter involved in over 100 cases of theft from Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sajjad Garibsha Irani, who was staying in a plush Kingston Atlantis Residential project in Kondhwa area, an official said.

"The crime branch team of the Navi Mumbai police apprehended the accused involved in over 100 cases of thefts and conning people by posing as a policeman," said Ajaykumar Landge, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

A 68 year old Kharghar resident was duped by the accused, who fled with his gold ornaments in July.

During the probe of the case, the police analysed the CCTV footage of Lonavala and Pimpri Chinchwad area for 25 days and zeroed in on the bike used in the crime, he said.

After obtaining details of the accused, the police reached his residence in Kondhwa area on October 10, where they found that Irani's wife possessing 1,168 grams of gold ornaments valued over Rs 1.25 crore, he said.

During the investigation Irani was apprehended by the crime branch team on October 28 and brought to Navi Mumbai. He was sent to police custody till November 6, he said. PTI DC NP