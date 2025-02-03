History-sheeter killed by siblings in Nagpur over T-shirt bought online for Rs 300

Nagpur, Feb 3 (PTI) A history-sheeter was murdered in Nagpur after an argument over a T-shirt purchased online for Rs 300, a police official said on Monday.

Accused Akshay Asole had bought a T-shirt for Rs 300 and had given it to deceased Shubham Harne since the size didn't fit the former, he said.

"However, Harne was dilly-dallying in paying for the shirt. When Asole insisted, Harne threw the money at him, which angered the former. On Sunday, Asole and his brother Prayag called Harne near Kawrapeth flyover. Harne was stabbed to death by Prayag. The siblings fled from the scene after the incident," he said.

Both were arrested later, the Mayo police station official said.

Harne and the Asole siblings have cases against their names in various police stations in Nagpur, he added. PTI COR BNM